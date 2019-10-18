Timothy Attlee Sells 56,833 Shares of Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) Stock

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) insider Timothy Attlee sold 56,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £53,991.35 ($70,549.26).

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 96.90 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.38. Empiric Student Property PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

