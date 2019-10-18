Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,710,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,055.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COUP traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.89. 4,737,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after buying an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

