TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $33,408.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,553,338 coins and its circulating supply is 16,384,583 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

