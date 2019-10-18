Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 6,446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 199,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 4,731,758 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83.

