Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 943 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 381,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.59. 901,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,520. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.