Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $197.80. 105,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

