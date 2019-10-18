Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,825. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

