Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 306.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. 4,526,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.