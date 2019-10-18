Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.90. Torstar shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 14,425 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Torstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

