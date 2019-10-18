Touchstar (LON:TST) Trading Down 6.3%

Touchstar PLC (LON:TST)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), 2,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Touchstar Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

