Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 69,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

