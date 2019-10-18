Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.25 and last traded at $195.84, 2,475,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,514,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.00.

Specifically, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $2,679,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,701,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,686 shares of company stock valued at $121,248,380. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

