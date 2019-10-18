Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 4,928,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,134. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

