TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 86,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 3,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,164. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

