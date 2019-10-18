TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 86,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $54.40 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

