Triad Investment Management Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.82. 117,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $203.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

