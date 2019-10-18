Triad Investment Management Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 73,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,382. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

