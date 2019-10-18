Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.55

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.55 and traded as high as $64.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 16,054 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 million and a PE ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

