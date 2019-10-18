Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 129,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,998,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $895,633,000 after purchasing an additional 186,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.17. 12,029,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,228,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.04. The company has a market cap of $1,064.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

