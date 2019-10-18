TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 14,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 304.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.