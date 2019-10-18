Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $0.62. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 201,905 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$512.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

