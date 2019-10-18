Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% in the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 645,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.58. 227,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,857. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

