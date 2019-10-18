Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post $287.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

TWLO opened at $108.92 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $109,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,871 shares of company stock worth $17,284,940 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

