Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $115.21

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.80, but opened at $115.21. Twilio shares last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 4,341,894 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -132.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,284,940. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

