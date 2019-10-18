Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $46,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Twitter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

