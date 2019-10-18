U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.74

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.74 and last traded at $138.73, with a volume of 7669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $81,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

