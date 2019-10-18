UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,454 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

SMP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Sills sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $772,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $34,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,178 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

