UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in KEMET by 12.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KEMET by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 124,206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KEMET during the first quarter valued at $42,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in KEMET during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KEMET during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

KEM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. 21,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.56.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

