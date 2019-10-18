UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 1,298.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 176,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 49.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 776,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 255,135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

