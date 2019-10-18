UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,466,000. Filament LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,646. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

