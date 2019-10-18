UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

