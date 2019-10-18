UBS Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RWE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.71 ($31.05).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €27.69 ($32.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.34. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.