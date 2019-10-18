UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S32. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of South32 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.70) on Friday. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 129.26 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 1,971,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £4,868,965.27 ($6,362,165.52).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

