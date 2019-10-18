Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $724.38

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $724.38 and traded as low as $747.00. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $749.00, with a volume of 259,414 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

About Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.