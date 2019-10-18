UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and in-line results in one. The company's earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of third quarter results. It remains committed to drive operating efficiency through several strategic objectives, including improvement in revenues and capital management. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake any opportunistic expansions in the quarters ahead. Margin is expected to keep expanding with support from relatively higher interest rates and loan growth. However, shares of UMB Financial have underperformed the industry, over the past three months. Also, persistently rising costs, due to investments in technology, and significant exposure to commercial loans are key headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMBF. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,085.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

