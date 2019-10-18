Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 80.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. 20,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,261. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.