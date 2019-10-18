Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of UNP opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.86. Union Pacific has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $129,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

