Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 756,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,538,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

