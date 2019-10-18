Uniqure (QURE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uniqure (NASDAQ: QURE):

10/15/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

10/2/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They wrote, “Enrollment completion in the HOPE-B registration study positions 12+month lead. We now anticipate data during 4Q20, with likely commercial launch during 4Q21, ahead of our prior 2H-2022 expectations. We continue to believe, AMT-061 remains the one-and-done therapy of choice based on: (1) the ability to successfully treat subjects with NAB’s to the peer construct; (2) low-levels of NABs to AAV5, which is a significant commercial differentiator, compelling centers to choose a therapy that could benefit the majority of patients i.e., >90% in case of AMT-061, over one with at least 40% exclusion criteria; and (3) no prophylactic steroids.””

9/3/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They wrote, “We continue our bullish QURE thesis (and affirm our $175 price target) ahead of what we see as among the most compelling 2020 catalysts in biotech:.””

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 356,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,041. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

