UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.60. 231,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

