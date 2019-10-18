UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,336,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $244.63. 2,552,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

