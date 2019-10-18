UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.90-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.83. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.15-14.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

