Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

UNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

