Uquid Coin Price Reaches $0.0819 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Exrates and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $819,493.00 and $810,983.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043077 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.72 or 0.06115155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042373 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.