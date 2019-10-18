US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

NYSE:DCP opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.