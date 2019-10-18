USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

USAC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 9,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530,322 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

