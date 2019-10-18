Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,177 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,057. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

