Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NCR by 3,833.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 998.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.60. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

