Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,889 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,845,721 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $136,424,000 after buying an additional 217,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 11,195,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

