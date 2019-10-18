Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Expedia Group by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Expedia Group by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.41.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $6,634,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.